By EUobserver

The 10 costliest weather disasters of 2021 exceeded €150bn in total damage, an increase from the previous year, which reflects the growing impact of global warming, Christian Aid's report said on Monday. The 10 extreme weather events also killed at least 1,075 people and displaced more than 1.3 million. The costliest disaster was storm Ida which caused flooding in New York estimated to have incurred an economic cost of €57.5bn.