By EUobserver

German NGO Sea Watch rescued 446 migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in five operations over the holiday weekend, including a heavily pregnant woman and a two-week old baby, DPA reports. The rescues came after Greek authorities recovered 27 drowned bodies on Christmas Eve. Libyan authorities said another 28 bodies washed up on its beaches on Sunday in what has been one of the deadliest years on record for migrant sea-crossings.