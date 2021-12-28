Ticker
Swiss to allow simple legal gender transition from 2022
By EUobserver
Anyone aged 16 and above and living in Switzerland will be able to change their gender by visiting the civil register from 1 January, Reuters reported on Sunday. Younger people and those under legal guardianship will need consent. Only a few countries, such as Ireland, Belgium, Portugal or Norway, allow people to easily change their gender without hormone therapies or medical evaluations - a procedure considered costly and bureaucratic.