Monday

27th Dec 2021

Ticker

Swiss to allow simple legal gender transition from 2022

By

Anyone aged 16 and above and living in Switzerland will be able to change their gender by visiting the civil register from 1 January, Reuters reported on Sunday. Younger people and those under legal guardianship will need consent. Only a few countries, such as Ireland, Belgium, Portugal or Norway, allow people to easily change their gender without hormone therapies or medical evaluations - a procedure considered costly and bureaucratic.

Christmas travel disrupted by Omicron variant

The spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus has triggered a flurry of flight cancellations, hampering Christmas plans for millions of people.

Nato seeks Russia meeting in January

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has sought a meeting of the Nato-Russia council for 12 January, but so far has not received a positive answer from Moscow.

  1. Israel offers fourth vaccine jab to some health workers
  2. Former French PM takes second Russian job
  3. Many Brexiteers disappointed by life outside EU
  4. Situation 'calm' on Polish-Belarusian border
  5. NGO rescues 446 people from Mediterranean Sea
  6. Swiss to allow simple legal gender transition from 2022
  7. Cost of extreme weather events increased in 2021
  8. UK: Omicron has 50 to 70 percent smaller hospitalisation rate

