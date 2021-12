By EUobserver

Last week, 150 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of about €7m, was found in the port of Ghent hidden in a ship from Brazil, Brussels Times reported. The Shipping Police responded to a call, when the crew of the Brazilian vessel noticed divers around the ship, but could not find them. The Federal Judicial Police (FGP) East Flanders immediately opened an investigation, report local media.