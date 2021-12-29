Wednesday

29th Dec 2021

Changes to Belarusian constitution may extend leader's rule

Belarus' authorities on Monday (27 December) released a draft document proposing amendments to the country's constitution. This may allow President Alexander Lukashenko to further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests and remain in office until 2035. The proposed amendments are published on the president's official website and the website of the state news agency Belta, and Belarusians are encouraged to submit their opinions about the changes.

Christmas travel disrupted by Omicron variant

The spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus has triggered a flurry of flight cancellations, hampering Christmas plans for millions of people.

Nato seeks Russia meeting in January

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has sought a meeting of the Nato-Russia council for 12 January, but so far has not received a positive answer from Moscow.

  1. Police find €7m worth of cocaine in port of Ghent
  3. Russian military aircraft caused Nato-response nearly 300 times
  4. Russian court extends jail term for Gulag historian
  5. Israel offers fourth vaccine jab to some health workers
  6. Former French PM takes second Russian job
  7. Many Brexiteers disappointed by life outside EU
  8. Situation 'calm' on Polish-Belarusian border

  1. France to ban unvaccinated people from bars and restaurants
  2. Russia and US schedule talks as Moscow derides EU
  3. Poland's Duda vetoes media bill after US criticism
  5. Polish ruler compares modern Germany to Nazi-era 'reich'
  7. Putin underlines EU gas needs amid Ukraine threat
  8. Almost 800 people stranded at sea on Xmas Eve on rescue boats

