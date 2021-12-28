Ticker
Changes to Belarusian constitution may extend leader's rule
By EUobserver
Belarus' authorities on Monday (27 December) released a draft document proposing amendments to the country's constitution. This may allow President Alexander Lukashenko to further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests and remain in office until 2035. The proposed amendments are published on the president's official website and the website of the state news agency Belta, and Belarusians are encouraged to submit their opinions about the changes.