Thursday

30th Dec 2021

Ticker

EU urges incoming Chilean government to accept trade deal

By

EU's trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovski's told the Financial Times he hoped Chile's incoming leftwing government and the EU will sign a trade deal that was originally negotiated by the country's rightwing predecessor. President-elect Gabriel Boric will take office in March and his government includes the Communist party. France has recently warned against the deal, fearing cheap chicken imports will hurt French farmers.

Tusk calls for probe into Poland phone hacking

"This is an unprecedented thing in our history. This is the biggest and deepest crisis of democracy after 1989," Tusk said, who also served previously as the president of the European Council.

