EU urges incoming Chilean government to accept trade deal
By EUobserver
EU's trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovski's told the Financial Times he hoped Chile's incoming leftwing government and the EU will sign a trade deal that was originally negotiated by the country's rightwing predecessor. President-elect Gabriel Boric will take office in March and his government includes the Communist party. France has recently warned against the deal, fearing cheap chicken imports will hurt French farmers.