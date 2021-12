By EUobserver

Italy has let a charity ship, the Geo Barents run by Medecins Sans Frontieres, to disembark, in Sicily, 558 mostly African migrants it rescued in recent days. A second boat, Sea Watch 3, run by a German NGO, is also waiting to disembark a further 440 people it plucked from the sea. "The weather deteriorates ... Everyone has the right to disembark, now," Sea Watch said.