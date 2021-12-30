Thursday

30th Dec 2021

Ticker

Šefčovič: Swiss-EU relations at risk of collapse

By

"Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point," EU Commission vice president Maroš Šefčovič said in German magazine Der Spiegel Tuesday. Talks between Bern and Brussels on an overarching new treaty broke off in May. "We urgently need to know from Switzerland whether it seriously wants to negotiate with us," Šefčovič said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Tusk calls for probe into Poland phone hacking

"This is an unprecedented thing in our history. This is the biggest and deepest crisis of democracy after 1989," Tusk said, who also served previously as the president of the European Council.

News in Brief

  1. German law on fair triage treatment planned
  2. Šefčovič: Swiss-EU relations at risk of collapse
  3. Almost 1,000 migrants seeking shelter in Italy
  4. EU urges incoming Chilean government to accept trade deal
  5. Turkey offers to mediate in Bosnia crisis
  6. Poland hopes for Czech deal on EU-fouling coal mine
  7. Belgian Covid-19 culture restictions overturned
  8. Police find €7m worth of cocaine in port of Ghent

Latest News

  1. Russia continues 'self-lobotomisation' by closing top NGO
  2. Russia: Oil cartel will resist pressure to boost production
  3. Tusk calls for probe into Poland phone hacking
  4. France to ban unvaccinated people from bars and restaurants
  5. Russia and US schedule talks as Moscow derides EU
  6. Poland's Duda vetoes media bill after US criticism
  7. Christmas travel disrupted by Omicron variant
  8. Polish ruler compares modern Germany to Nazi-era 'reich'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us