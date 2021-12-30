By EUobserver

"Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point," EU Commission vice president Maroš Šefčovič said in German magazine Der Spiegel Tuesday. Talks between Bern and Brussels on an overarching new treaty broke off in May. "We urgently need to know from Switzerland whether it seriously wants to negotiate with us," Šefčovič said.