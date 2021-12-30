By EUobserver

More than 12,000 Lebanese have left their homeland in the past two years for Cyprus, enrolling their children in schools, setting up businesses and snapping up apartments on the island, Ekathimerini writes. Lebanon plunged into an economic crisis that has thrown two thirds of the population into poverty since October 2019. Beirut was partly destroyed by a massive explosion in August 2021, followed by a political deadlock in the country.