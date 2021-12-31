By EUobserver

Eurotunnel is warning British citizens that they cannot travel through France by car from the UK without a "compelling reason" due to new coronavirus restrictions, The Guardian writes. "Following a French government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU," a Eurotunnel statement said.