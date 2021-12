By EUobserver

About 1,200 migrants are risking their lives every month this winter crossing by foot the snow-filled Alps from Italy into France, The Times reports. Most are probably heading for the Channel. The numbers walking the eight-hour trek across the border from Claviere to Bardonecchia are higher than in 2020 and 2019, suggesting that the known death toll of six people over the past four years could rise in coming weeks.