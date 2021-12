By EUobserver

France announced on Wednesday that the number of Covid infection cases had now soared to 208,000 cases, being a record number in Europe for the second day in a row, France24 reports. "I wouldn't call Omicron a wave anymore, I would call it a groundswell," French health minister Olivier Véran told lawmakers. "Given the numbers we have been seeing these past few days, we're talking about a landslide," he added.