By EUobserver

Environmental degradation is pushing animals and plants to the brink of extinction, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said on Wednesday. The speed and scale has not been seen since dinosaurs died out 66m years ago. There are currently 142,500 animal and plant species on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - 40,000 of which are "threatened with extinction" - the largest number ever recorded.