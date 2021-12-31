Ticker
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million in eastern Europe
By EUobserver
Coronavirus deaths in eastern Europe exceeded 1 million on Thursday, according to Reuters data. The death toll in eastern Europe reached 1,045,454 on Thursday, compared to 1,873,253 across Europe. The region includes Belarus, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine. In contrast to Western Europe, where daily cases continue to break records, a relatively small number of Omicron cases have been detected in eastern Europe.