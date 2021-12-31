Friday

31st Dec 2021

Ticker

Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million in eastern Europe

By

Coronavirus deaths in eastern Europe exceeded 1 million on Thursday, according to Reuters data. The death toll in eastern Europe reached 1,045,454 on Thursday, compared to 1,873,253 across Europe. The region includes Belarus, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine. In contrast to Western Europe, where daily cases continue to break records, a relatively small number of Omicron cases have been detected in eastern Europe.

EUobserved

Stop Eurocentrism, start a universal history of ideas

Eurocentrism in our education and thinking is actually a product of a German-Christian ideology of the 18th century. Instead of admitting guilt we should change the way we study and teach history.

Analysis

Who will become Italy's next president?

In January Italian representatives will elect the country's new president. All eyes are on current prime minister Mario Draghi, but other names are starting to circulate as well.

