Ticker
EU ready for more sanctions on Myanmar after new violence
By EUobserver
The EU is ready to impose new sanctions, including an arms embargo, against the military regime in Myanmar, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Thursday, Reuters writes. "In view of the escalating violence in Myanmar, increased international preventive action is required, including an arms embargo", Josep Borrell wrote in a statement, adding that the EU stood "ready to impose further sanctions against the military regime."