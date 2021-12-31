By EUobserver

Europe is currently facing the worst bird-flu outbreak ever, according to data from the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI), Germany's leading animal-disease centre. In Europe, 675 outbreaks in wild birds and 534 in poultry have been reported between the beginning of October and 29 December. Additional cases have also been detected in mammals, such as foxes in the Netherlands and Finland, grey seals in Sweden, and otters in Finland.