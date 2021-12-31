By EUobserver

Sebastian Kurz will be a global strategist for Thiel Capital, whose founder, the tech billionaire Peter Thiel, is a long-time acquaintance of the former chancellor, the Austrian daily Heute reported on Thursday. Thiel was an early backer of Donald Trump's political ambitions in the US, heads Palantir Technologies, which specialises in big-data analytics, and has been embroiled in controversies. Kurz resigned in October after being accused of corruption.