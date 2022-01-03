Monday

3rd Jan 2022

Ticker

Belgium: new Covid meeting as infections double

By

Belgium's concertation committee, where all its governments are represented, will meet on Thursday to evaluate the Covid situation as the infections have doubled in one week, De Standaard writes. Ministers will assess the restrictions, decided in December, on culture, sports and nightlife. In December the country's highest administrative court ruled that closing theatres was a disproportional measure, while cinemas decided not to follow the restrictions.

