By EUobserver

Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday accepted the resignation of his government, after declaring a two-week state of emergency in the central Asian nation's biggest city Almaty and in the western Mangistau province where fuel protests have turned violent, The Guardian reports. The state of emergency includes a nighttime curfew and ban on mass gatherings, following a protest by around 5,000 demonstrators in Almaty, the former capital, according to AFP.