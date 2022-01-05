Wednesday

5th Jan 2022

Ticker

Kazakhstan government resigns, amid state of emergency

By

Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday accepted the resignation of his government, after declaring a two-week state of emergency in the central Asian nation's biggest city Almaty and in the western Mangistau province where fuel protests have turned violent, The Guardian reports. The state of emergency includes a nighttime curfew and ban on mass gatherings, following a protest by around 5,000 demonstrators in Almaty, the former capital, according to AFP.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Column

Where could democracy rebound in 2022?

In Hungary, Fidesz has barricaded itself behind a thick net of legal rules and captured institutions. If there are controversies about the April's election result, we may have a full-blown crisis in the middle of the EU.

WHO 'good news': more proof of milder Omicron symptoms

A World Health Organisation official said hospitalisations and death rates linked to the spread of Omicron tend to be lower than with previous strains. The more transmissible variant appears to affect mostly the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms.

Feature

Raped in front of husband - the story of one refugee

I dread evenings. This is when all bad things happen. When your house is raided by militants, when you are physically or sexually assaulted, when your daughter's very life is threatened.

Latest News

  1. Czech Republic seeks allies to oppose new EU 'green' gas rules
  2. Where could democracy rebound in 2022?
  3. WHO 'good news': more proof of milder Omicron symptoms
  4. Critics attack Commission's New Year's Eve nuclear and gas plan
  5. Raped in front of husband - the story of one refugee
  6. Russia 'very likely' to invade Ukraine, says top US official
  7. Transparency, Interrupted
  8. Bulgaria and Romania have Europe's lowest life-expectancy

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us