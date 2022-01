By EUobserver

A new EU ban on certain types of tattoo ink came into force on Tuesday, prompting outcry from the industry, the BBC reports. The restrictions, part of updated EU regulations on chemicals, known as Reach, were agreed by member states in 2020. The ban covers 4,000 chemicals including isopropanol alcohol, a common ingredient in tattoo inks, although officials say substitutes are already available. The aim is to reduce adverse reactions.