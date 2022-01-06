By EUobserver

The US on Wednesday imposed fresh sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, accusing him in a statement of corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegoina, Reuters reports. The US Treasury also imposed sanctions on a TV station, Banja Luka-based Alternative Television, saying Dodik had acquired it in order to control its agenda. The Treasury designations freeze any of Dodik and ATV's US assets.