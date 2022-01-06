Ticker
Sweden sets up anti-'fake news' agency ahead of election
By EUobserver
Sweden has created an agency to combat disinformation ahead of the country's September election, AP reports. The new Swedish Psychological Defence Agency is to "defend our open and democratic society and free opinions by identifying, analysing and responding to inappropriate influences and other misleading information directed at Sweden or Swedish interests." No specific countries were named. The general election is on 11 September.