By EUobserver

Swedish environmental activist Geta Thunberg has attacked the growing practice of airlines flying empty or near empty flights during the Covid pandemic to keep their airport slots, AP reports. "The EU surely is in a climate emergency mode," Thunberg tweeted sarcastically this week, following a story about Brussels Airlines making some 3,000 unnecessary flights. Lufthansa may fly an additional 18,000 "unnecessary" flights through the winter to keep landing slots.