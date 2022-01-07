Friday

7th Jan 2022

Ticker

Polish government admits buying Pegasus spyware

By

The leader of Poland's ruling conservative party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, admitted in an interview that the country had bought the controversial Pegasus spyware. However, he denied that it had been used against political opponents, AP reported on Friday. "It would be bad if the Polish services did not have this type of tool," Kaczynski said. The comments follow reports revealing that the phones of Polish opposition figures were hacked several times.

