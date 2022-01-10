By EUobserver

Guillaume Peltier, a senior centre-right French MP had defected from the Les Republicans party to the camp of far-right presidential contender Eric Zemmour, as France prepares for upcoming elections. Peltier was, until last year, the number two-man in Les Republicains, but he said its candidate, Valérie Pécresse, was ideologically too close to president Emmanuel Macron, while Zemmour was "the only candidate capable of galvanising the right and beating Macron".