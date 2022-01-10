Monday

10th Jan 2022

Ticker

French centre-right wounded by defection

By

Guillaume Peltier, a senior centre-right French MP had defected from the Les Republicans party to the camp of far-right presidential contender Eric Zemmour, as France prepares for upcoming elections. Peltier was, until last year, the number two-man in Les Republicains, but he said its candidate, Valérie Pécresse, was ideologically too close to president Emmanuel Macron, while Zemmour was "the only candidate capable of galvanising the right and beating Macron".

Investigation

Exposed: Who were Russia's spies at Nato HQ?

A lieutenant colonel with top-level Kremlin links, a spy-catcher, and a Big Data specialist - the identities of eight Russians recently expelled by Nato shed light on the spy threat in Brussels.

Opinion

Biden, eurofederalists and eurosceptics

While the EU is turning the Conference on the Future of Europe into another round in the outdated debate between eurofederalists and eurosceptics, President Biden has diplomatically endorsed the emergence of the Union as a democratic polity in international law.

Feature

Demographic crisis in the Balkans

Nearly 600,000 Macedonians moved abroad in the decades following the country's independence. In neighbouring Albania,1.7 million people, 37 percent of the population, have left the country in the last three decades.

Opinion

Who's afraid of the big bad wolf? The EU is.

The cliché of the big bad wolf continues into the present day. In places like Finland deeply-entrenched cultural anxieties fuel unfounded fears that they will attack innocent children on their way to school.

