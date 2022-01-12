By EUobserver

Former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been made co-chairman of the European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation (ECTR), an NGO including other former leaders such as Britain's Tony Blair. The ECTR is meant to fight racism and antisemitism, even though Kurz, while in power, ruled in league with Austria's far right. Kurz, last year, also joined Thiel Capital, a US firm which backed former far-right US president Donald Trump.