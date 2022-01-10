By EUobserver

Tech firms will face EU laws on combating online child sex-abuse, instead of current voluntary schemes, EU home-affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson has said. "I will propose legislation in the coming months that will require companies to detect, report, and remove child sexual abuse," she said in Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper Sunday. Tech firms reported 22m related offences in 2020, but this was the tip of an iceberg, she said.