By EUobserver

The foreign minister of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, released a statement Sunday revealing that he had tendered his resignation several days ago and hinted at a possible bid for the presidency in the 2023 elections, Ekathimerini writes. "My resignation is the result of a series of events and statements, public and otherwise, that have recently unfolded and have seriously impacted the important role of the government," said Christodoulides.