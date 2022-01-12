Ticker
Deadline for EU taxonomy feedback postponed
By EUobserver
Members and observers of the European Commission's advisory group on sustainable finance rules, and experts from EU member states, will have until 21 January to provide feedback on the EU taxonomy, a commission spokesperson confirmed on Monday. The previous deadline was 12 January. Several EU member states, green groups, and experts have so far opposed the EU executive's plans to label natural gas and nuclear as a 'green' investment.