Ticker
Data watchdog orders Europol to erase old information
By EUobserver
The European data protection supervisor on Monday ordered Europol to delete all data concerning individuals with no proven link to criminal activities, and imposed a six-month retention period to filter and analyse large datasets, following an investigation launched in 2019. This means that data older than six months that has not been categorised must be erased. The Hague-based police agency has now 12 months to comply with the order.