Tuesday

11th Jan 2022

Ticker

Data watchdog orders Europol to erase old information

By

The European data protection supervisor on Monday ordered Europol to delete all data concerning individuals with no proven link to criminal activities, and imposed a six-month retention period to filter and analyse large datasets, following an investigation launched in 2019. This means that data older than six months that has not been categorised must be erased. The Hague-based police agency has now 12 months to comply with the order.

Analysis

Will new Dutch government be less eurosceptic?

The new Dutch government has taken office, with left-leaning liberal Sigrid Kaag taking over the influential ministry of finance from fiscal hawk Wopke Hoekstra.

€70m deadline dawns on fines in Polish rule-of-law row

Poland is facing a deadline on Tuesday to spell out to the EU Commission how it wants to bring its domestic judicial reforms into line with the order from the European Court of Justice on how Warsaw disciplines judges.

Opinion

Public support grows for EU 'commissioner for animals'

In recent months, 140,000 citizens and 152 MEPs have joined the #EUforAnimals campaign, demanding more prominence be given to animal welfare by making it explicit in the name of the relevant directorate-general and job title of the appropriate EU commissioner.

Agenda

Key talks with Russia over European security This WEEK

The Nato-Russia council will take place in Brussels on Wednesday, as western and Russian officials begin a series of meetings this week in an effort to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine's eastern border - where Russia has amassed troops.

