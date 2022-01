By EUobserver

The last seven years have been the warmest on record globally, the EU's climate monitoring service said on Monday. Last year was the fifth-hottest year on record, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. In the EU, the maximum temperature record was reported in Sicily this summer (48.8°C). The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service also reported that global concentrations of carbon dioxide and methane continued to increase in 2021.