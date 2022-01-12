Ticker
Afghans at risk of 'dying of cold' in Calais
By EUobserver
Afghans who fled the Taliban risk dying in freezing temperatures in Calais, NGOs have warned, The Guardian writes. Charities have raised the alarm that conditions are deteriorating sharply, putting thousands of lives at risk, through a combination of freezing temperatures, increasingly forceful evictions of refugees from makeshift shelters by police and cuts to funding for charities working on the frontline has created a perfect storm, the organisations said.