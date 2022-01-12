By EUobserver

"We will not allow the realisation of so-called 'colour revolution' scenarios," Russian president Vladimir Putin said during a videoconference on Monday, The Moscow Times writes. Putin's remarks came days after 2,500 Russian, Belarusian, Armenian, Tajik and Kyrgyz troops were deployed across Kazakhstan cities to defend key state facilities. Echoing the Kazakh authorities, Putin accused unidentified "outside forces" of interfering "in the internal affairs of our states."