By EUobserver

David Sassoli, the 65-year old centre-right Italian EU Parliament president, died in hospital on Tuesday, his spokesman said. "David Sassoli passed away at 1.15AM on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalised ... The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours," Roberto Cuillo, the spokesman, tweeted. Sassoli had been in hospital since 26 December with an immunological disorder.