Ticker
Denmark jails spy chief for leaking secrets
By EUobserver
Denmark has jailed its own Defence Intelligence Service chief, Lars Findsen, for leaking "highly classified information", it emerged at a hearing in Copenhagen City Court on Monday. Details of the charges were kept secret, Danish newspapers said, but according to sources cited by DR News the 57-year old intelligence director was punished for passing secrets to Danish media. "This is completely insane," Findsen said at Monday's hearing.