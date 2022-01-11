Ticker
Denmark jails spy chief for leaking secrets
By EUobserver
Denmark has jailed its own Defence Intelligence Service chief, Lars Findsen, for six years for leaking "highly classified information", it emerged at a hearing in Copenhagen City Court on Monday. Details of the charges were kept secret, Danish newspapers said, but according to sources cited by DR News the 57-year old intelligence director was punished for passing secrets to Danish media. "This is completely insane," Findsen said at Monday's hearing.