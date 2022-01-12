By EUobserver

Russia and the US made little progress at talks in Geneva on Russia's threat to escalate war in Ukraine. "We have a great disparity in our principled approaches," Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said, Reuters reports. Many Russian proposals were "simply non-starters," US senior diplomat Wendy Sherman said. Germany's ruling SPD party, the same day, urged the country to let Russia start using its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.