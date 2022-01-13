By EUobserver

In 2020, 13 member states produced nearly 25 percent of the EU's total electricity production with nuclear energy, according to new figures released on Tuesday by Eurostat. The largest producer was France, followed by Germany, Spain and Sweden. There were 109 nuclear reactors operating in the EU in 2020, but three reactors permanently shut down that year. Only France and Slovakia generate over half of their electricity in nuclear plants.