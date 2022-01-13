Thursday

13th Jan 2022

Ticker

Germany will need immigration 'to avoid labour shortages'

By

German economy minister Robert Habeck, from the Greens, said on Tuesday that greater immigration will be essential to prevent labour shortages in the future, which could lead to "real productivity problems". "We have 300,000 job openings today and expect that to climb to a million," Habeck told reporters, according to Reuters. The number of people employed in Germany grew to almost 45 million in 2021, despite the pandemic.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Record-breaking Omicron wave sweeps across Europe

The record numbers reflect those registered by health authorities, and does not include self-tests or infected people who develop no symptoms, and are not aware of their contagiousness.

EU agency warns ETS emission-cuts are off track

The European Environment Agency warned current projections indicate emissions-reductions in member states covered by the EU's cap-and-trade carbon market are insufficient to meet the bloc's new climate targets for 2030 and 2050.

Analysis

Europe must stop falling into the ISIS trap

The EU does not need to become a counter-propaganda machine - but finding and providing the right facts will be the only way for Europe to stop falling into ISIS' polarisation trap.

Opinion

The EP presidency: why support the right?

This election is marked by the untimely passing of David Sassoli, who steered the parliament through an extremely complex and challenging period. He showed that it was possible to reach agreements through much-needed dialogue, and away from dogmas.

News in Brief

  1. Baltic States want more Nato soldiers
  2. EU loophole to let small ships keep emitting CO2
  3. Investor group warns EU on 'green' gas
  4. US to blacklist Putin if he invades Ukraine again
  5. Report: EU readies to withhold Polish funds over mine
  6. New research confirms dogs can sniff out Covid
  7. Scottish Conservative leader says Johnson should resign
  8. Denmark to ease restrictions despite infections surge

Latest News

  1. Nato and Russia in talks to reopen embassies
  2. Record-breaking Omicron wave sweeps across Europe
  3. EU agency warns ETS emission-cuts are off track
  4. Europe must stop falling into the ISIS trap
  5. The EP presidency: why support the right?
  6. Tributes for EU Parliament's Sassoli after sudden death
  7. Blasphemy and jihad: Macron launches EU debate
  8. WHO: Omicron to infect over half of Europeans in two months

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us