Wednesday

12th Jan 2022

Ticker

Poll: Nearly half of all Russians pessimistic about 2022

By

Nearly half of Russians predict a political and economic decline in their country this year, with little faith in the government's ability to improve the situation, according to an independent poll, The Moscow Times write. Less than 20 percent said they expected Russia's political and economic life to improve in 2022. More than half of the respondents expressed scepticism toward the Russian government's ability to improve the overall domestic situation.

Exclusive

Blasphemy and jihad: Macron launches EU debate

France has launched an EU debate on the "extremely sensitive" issue of blasphemy and jihadist violence, in a move that risks further alienating European Muslims.

WHO: Omicron to infect over half of Europeans in two months

The World Health Organization said Omicron is likely to infect more than half of the population in Europe within the next two months, threatening healthcare systems. It warned that it is too early to consider Covid as an endemic virus.

Column

When the watchdog stays in his kennel

As an independent watchdog, the EU Commission can launch infringement procedures, taking member states to the European Court of Justice if they do not comply. But all too often the watchdog just barks a little before returning to its kennel.

Opinion

Is there a fatal flaw in EU's emissions trading scheme?

New research has discovered fundamental flaws in a key component of the European Union's flagship Emissions Trading System. The little-known 'Market Stability Reserve' fixes a problem of the past but amplifies future shocks and undermines market stability.

