Ticker
Poll: Nearly half of all Russians pessimistic about 2022
By EUobserver
Nearly half of Russians predict a political and economic decline in their country this year, with little faith in the government's ability to improve the situation, according to an independent poll, The Moscow Times write. Less than 20 percent said they expected Russia's political and economic life to improve in 2022. More than half of the respondents expressed scepticism toward the Russian government's ability to improve the overall domestic situation.