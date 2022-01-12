Ticker
EU agency: vaccines effective against Omicron
By EUobserver
Data suggests that vaccines remain effective against severe disease and hospitalisation caused by the Omicron variant, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday. It adds that those with a booster dose are better protected. EMA also said hospitalisations linked to Omicron appeared to be lower than with previous variants, since "the risk is currently estimated to be between a third and half of the risk with the Delta variant".