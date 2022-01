By EUobserver

Hungarian president János Áder has set 3 April as the day for parliamentary elections that will see a coalition of six opposition parties led by Péter Márki-Zay try to unseat right-wing prime minister Viktor Orbán, who has held power for 10 years and tried to transform the country into an "illiberal democracy". Orbán is also keen to hold a referendum on LGBTI measures the same day.