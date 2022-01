By EUobserver

Taiwan has granted Lithuania a $1bn (€0.9bn) credit line to help Lithuanian firms invest in microchip production in the Asian country and to offset economic losses caused by an informal China trade embargo. The move comes shortly after Taipei unveiled a $200m investment fund for inside Lithuania. And the aid "can be stepped up further," it said, after Lithuania braved China's ire to let Taiwan open a quasi-embassy in Vilnius.