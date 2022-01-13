Ticker
Denmark to ease restrictions despite infections surge
By EUobserver
The Danish government on Wednesday proposed easing coronavirus restrictions at the end of the week despite record-high infection numbers, Reuters reports. However, even as infection rates remain above 20,000 a day, hospital admissions and deaths have stabilised at levels below those seen a year ago. The government proposals include the reopening of theatres, cinemas, museums, as well as allowing spectators at outdoor sports events.