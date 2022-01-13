Ticker
Scottish Conservative leader says Johnson should resign
By EUobserver
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said British prime minister Boris Johnson should resign for attending an illegal "bring your own booze" party at his office, The Guardian reports. Johnson admitted attending a gathering in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown and apologised to the nation while arguing it was a work event and "technically" broke no rules. The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, called Johnson "a man without shame."