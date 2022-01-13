Ticker
US to blacklist Putin if he invades Ukraine again
By EUobserver
The US would blacklist Russian president Vladimir Putin, cut off Russian firms from the 'Swift' international payments system, and block it from pumping gas in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany if Russia, once again, invaded Ukraine, according to a new Senate sanctions bill proposed by US Democrats Wednesday. "The US Senate will not stand idly by as the Kremlin threatens a re-invasion of Ukraine," senator Robert Menendez said.