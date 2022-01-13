By EUobserver

The US would blacklist Russian president Vladimir Putin, cut off Russian firms from the 'Swift' international payments system, and block it from pumping gas in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany if Russia, once again, invaded Ukraine, according to a new Senate sanctions bill proposed by US Democrats Wednesday. "The US Senate will not stand idly by as the Kremlin threatens a re-invasion of Ukraine," senator Robert Menendez said.